Doutie looks just like the real thing for Ajax

IT’S a homecoming of sorts for Sameehg Doutie, who has begun his journey back to his childhood club Ajax Cape Town. Doutie spent more than a year in the Indian Super League where he turned out for the Atletico Madrid feeder club, Atletico de Kolkata.

Together with fellow trialist Aubrey Funga, the 27-year-old Doutie has been training with the Urban Warriors, looking to rejoin the team which gave him his big break 10 years ago. In his few days with the team, Doutie has seemingly left a great impression on coach Stanley Menzo, who couldn’t hide his admiration for the nippy winger.

“I think they did well, especially Doutie,” Menzo said. “He knows the Ajax way of playing so for him it was easier. Aubrey, you can see that he also has things that we can use.” The Urban Warriors have returned to training to continue preparations for the resumption of the season. Among the new faces are Roderick Kabwe and Rheece Evans, who joined in the January transfer window.

“Both have to adapt to the way we play, but it will come. I was satisfied, especially by Kabwe in the midfield,” Menzo said.

“Rheece had some problems, but he played 90 minutes (in a friendly match) and I’m happy for him.” Their notable upward mobility in the league has lifted the spirits at Ikamva following the team’s terrible start to the season.

A superb of run of five wins in six matches has catapulted the coastal side to ninth on the PSL table, but the extended break could have a negative effect. Menzo has highlighted some areas of concern as Ajax prepare for the daunting trip to Bidvest Wits early next month, focusing on the final phase decision making skills.

“Decision making has to be better, that part I can’t teach you, it is a decision you have to make as a player. “I can put you in the situation, but you have to make the right decision. “Over the last 20 minutes against Highlands Park we were tired which is normal so you have to make better decisions, keep the ball longer as a team and don’t go for your own success only because from that the whole team can suffer. “Those things we have to work on and it has to be clear that we have to wait for the right moment to strike.”

kgomotsos@thenewage.co.za

-Kgomotso Sethusha