Downs coach has no fears of axe, expects big impact from signings

As IF dealing with a thumping 3-1 loss to rivals Orlando Pirates was not bitter enough to swallow, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane now has to deal with persistent questions on whether he is afraid he might lose his job.

The Brazilians may be doing well, but after Sundowns hired former Sweden national team coach Erik Hamren, thinking that Pitso Mosimane may be close to leaving the former PSL champions that may not be far fetched.

This is because in South Africa the tradition is one that a technical director, or head of technical, as Hamren is at Sundowns, is normally the man hired to take over whenever a head coach messes up.

But Mosimane, whose Sundowns side remain top of the log with a three point gap and also fine tuning preparations for the upcoming new CAF Champions League season, said he is not afraid to lose his job.

Mosimane said Hamren, who has at some point coached superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic, will focus more on the club’s youth teams.

“Erik is here as head of technical. He is coming to help us a lot. He will be working with the senior team and the youth. But he will be more on the youth. We have about eight satellites in Pretoria.

Seven youth teams up to MDC. We are trying to speed up the process of producing players like Keletso Makgalwa, Madisha Motjeka and Percy Tau,” Mosimane said.

“They are quality. I am not worried for my job. I cannot do everything. I cannot coach the satellites and the youth teams. We need help and Erik will help us.”

While Mosimane was unimpressed with questions regarding his future, the Sundowns coach also lamented the number of points his side have dropped this season.

Sundowns have lost six times already in the season, drawing just once and winning 20 times.

A big contributor to this has been the number of missed chances by players like Tau, Anthony Laffor, Sibusiso Vilakazi and Themba Zwane, forcing Mosimane to wrap up deals for Jeremy Brockie and Gaston Sirino.

With the club having lost Leonardo Castro to Kaizer Chiefs, Sundowns have finally managed to land Brockie, with Uruguayan Sirino coming to take one of the wide places alongside fellow new signing Aubrey Ngoma.

“We are six points behind schedule, but we will get there. In four weeks time, we will be a better team. We will have Soumahoro Bangaly back. Ngoma will be back.

“There are also two guaranteed acquisitions (believed to be Brockie and Sirino).

“We will have a better team even though Khama Billiat has a problem with his patella. We are building for the CAF Champions League, but this team that played against Pirates are good enough to win the PSL.”

The Brazilians will have a week rest, returning to action on Saturday at 6pm when they host struggling Platinum Stars at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

