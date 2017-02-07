Downs in grudge match with Celtic

IT IS rare for Mamelodi Sundowns to gingerly approach any opponent in the PSL. But that is exactly what they will be forced to do when they travel to Bloemfontein Celtic tonight. The two teams will meet in what will be their first match of the year at the Dr Molemela Stadium at 7.30pm. The reason Sundowns will be treading carefully, despite finishing last year on a high, is because Celtic gave them two hidings in previous matches.

A 3-1 defeat last season was followed by a 5-0 drubbing that Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane helplessly watched. Revenge is far from Sundowns’ minds, however, or so they claim. What they are gunning for are wins that will help them move from the ninth spot they occupy with 19 points higher up the table.

Celtic too are desperate to take something out of the match and move up from the precarious position they find themselves in, where they are just three points away from bottom side Baroka FC. This puts Phunya Sele Sele in danger of slipping into the relegation zone if they do not beat the African champions. This will be the first time that Sundowns will be playing since the departure of Keagan Dolly to French League 1 side Montpellier.

As if he knew Dolly was on the way out, Percy Tau started firing for Sundowns late last year and is viewed as someone who will fill the gap left by Dolly in the squad. While the defending PSL champions will have to win to move up the log and get close to leaders SuperSport United and Bidvest Wits, Celtic, through their coach Lehlohonolo Seema, see Sundowns as the perfect motivation to start the second half of the season with a bang.

“Playing against the African champions in our first game of 2017 and considering our ‘unsafe’ league position, that will prompt our players to perform to their maximum. The significance of winning in front of our enthusiastic bunch of supporters will encourage our players to do well. We are ready,” Celtic coach Seema said. Celtic will look up to players such as Lyle Lakay and former Sundowns man Musa Nyatama for inspiration, while Sundowns could finally see their big signing Anele Ngcongca play his first ever PSL match after recovering from injury. Celtic are 12th on the log with 15 points after 14 matches.

-Mmasekepe Matsebane