Downs will ‘box clever’ to win again

ONE would have thought Mamelodi Sundowns would sit and soak in the moment after their big bold dream to conquer Africa on all fronts was realised when they won the CAF Super Cup on Saturday.

As it turns out, the 1-0 win over continental rivals TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo where Ricardo Nascimento scored from the penalty spot has wet Pitso Mosimane’s appetite to defend the CAF Champions League and the Absa Premiership, with plans to also make an impact at the Fifa Club World Cup.

The Brazilians’ big plans mean motivation will not be a problem when they switch to domestic football where they visit Platinum Stars at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium tomorrow night. In the last year, Sundowns won the league, the Champions League, participated in the Fifa Club World Cup, and those were coming at the back of Sundowns winning the Telkom Knockout as well. When asked about how he intends to keep his players interested in the domestic league before commencing the defence of their Champions League title, Mosimane said their ambition to win the league and be in the Champions League every year will keep them interested.

“We need to win our games because games in hand are not points won. We have to be smart. We know that no one will win all their games. Tonight’s game is very important. We have created a winning culture.

“We have won all the medals and now we start again. We want to go to Abu Dhabi (for the Club World Cup). We have to try to win every day. We train the day after wining a cup. We are happy to be Super Cup champions, but we have to win the league. It is the big one and we have to win it,” Mosimane said.

“We will now have to be smart. We have experience. We know how to kill games. We don’t have to beat Wits or Cape Town City to win the league. We don’t have to lose those matches either. We have to box clever. It won’t be toe to toe,” the Sundowns coach said. The Brazilians have played six games less than log leaders Kaizer Chiefs and trail Amakhosi by seven points, while they have six points less than secondplayed Cape Town City.

Unlike against Chippa United, where Sundowns made nine changes to their starting team, Mosimane said he will field his strongest side in Phokeng.

“We were doing that to freshen the team, but we want to win the league. I don’t like to make nine changes at once. We will play our strongest team against Platinum because they always give us problems. We want to win and catch up with these teams at the top of the log because if we win our games, we can go top,” the Sundowns coach said.

mmasekepem@thenewage.co.za

-Mmasekepe Matsebane