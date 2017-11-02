Dr Tumi goes gold in one week

DR TUMI’s new album, The Gathering of Worshipers Live CD, became the second-fastest selling album after going gold just seven days after its release last week. The album came after another history-making disc, Mgodi by Zahara, sold 16 700 copies in just six hours, making it one of the biggest sellers in the country in recent times.

The Gathering of Worshipers, featuring the hit single Speak A Word, was recorded at a packed TicketPro Dome in Johannesburg in August. There, the rising gospel star performed to a sold-out crowd, marking yet another accolade for the award-winning singer and songwriter. Speaking to The New Age, Dr Tumi, who has not been nominated for an award in the upcoming SABC Crown Gospel Awards, said he was in awe of the support his career has received from gospel music fans and worshipers since bursting on to the local music scene in 2013. “All glory be to God.

I’m in awe and thankful for the love from my family of worshippers. At a time when the economy is not doing well and money is tight, you continue to buy what I offer. “I appreciate you all. I am humbled. “I guess we will hit platinum in the coming few days,” he said. Regarding the Crown Gospel Awards, the energetic singer said he chose not to enter the awards as a way of giving other musicians a chance, as he felt entering and winnings awards can sometimes be addictive.

“This year I made a conscious decision not to submit any entries precisely to give others a chance as awards can sometimes be too demanding. “I am excited to be attending the awards in support of the awards and my fellow gospel artists. “I look forward to being there without any expectations of winning,” he said.

The decision comes just a year after the singer dominated the ninth edition of the awards when he walked away with six gongs at the Durban ICC. The nominees for this year’s awards were announced a week ago. Sipho Ngwenya is the most nominated artist, with seven nods. Ngwenya has been nominated for best male gospel star, best gospel song and best gospel album, among others. Spirit of Praise, Pastor Benjamin Dube and Neyi Zimu also raked in several nominations each.

The awards, designed to recognise the outstanding achievements made by gospel artists, saw more than 600 entries from local gospel artist, culminating in the nomination of 120 artists in 39 categories.

