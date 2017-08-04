Drake invests in matcha-based energy drinks coming to Whole Foods

Canadian hip hop star Drake is expanding his food and beverage portfolio, which currently includes whiskey and a restaurant in Toronto, to a line of premium matcha drinks which will be rolling out across Whole Foods stores this fall.

In a double announcement, the founders of MatchaBar released details on the expansion of what they called “New York’s first specialty matcha café” when it opened in 2014.

Come September, the shelves of Whole Foods stores will be lined with their bottled matcha-based energy drinks.

Founders and brothers Max and Graham Forgang also scored a major celebrity endorsement with Drake, who has jumped onboard as an investor.

“We have been fortunate to secure the backing of such notable investors including one of the world’s greatest entertainers, Drake,” said Matchabar co-founder Graham Fortgang in a statement.

“We feel Drake not only embodies the entrepreneurial spirit of our brand, but also our company’s ethos ‘good things come to those who hustle.”

Drake is also the part-owner of Toronto restaurant Fring’s along with local celebrity chef Susur Lee, and launched an American whiskey line called Virginia Black last year.

Matcha is produced from baby tea leaves which have been deprived of sunlight, causing the leaves to work harder to survive. The result is a leaf packed with chlorophyll, nutrients, anti-oxidants and caffeine, says Matchabar.

Pitched as part-energy drink, part-green juice, MatchaBar beverages are made with a “ceremonial-grade” matcha blend sourced from a fifth-generation family farm in Nishio, Japan. This denotes the highest quality of matcha, used in traditional Japanese tea ceremonies.

Unlike other energy drinks which deliver a powerful caffeine punch in a quick burst, matcha caffeine takes longer to break down in the bloodstream, making it “extended release” energy.

For comparison, a single 295ml MatchaBar bottle contains 80mg of caffeine, the same as a can of Red Bull. Coffee contains between 120 to 150mg of caffeine per cup, while a cup of green tea contains 25 to 40mg.

MatchaBar also has a location in Los Angeles, with two additional cafes set to open in the US by the end of the year.

Beverages come in Original, Apple Ginger, Mint, and Hint of Honey flavors.

A 12-pack of 295ml bottles retails online for US$40.

-Relaxnews