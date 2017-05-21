Drama and self-esteem

Histrionic personality disorder is an attention-seeking condition characterised by constant emotional overreaction and suggestibility.

A person with this condition tends to over-dramatise situations, which may impair relationships and lead to depression, psychologytoday.com says.

For people with histrionic personality disorder, self-esteem depends on the approval of others and does not arise from a true feeling of self-worth.

They have an overwhelming desire to be noticed and often behave dramatically or inappropriately to get attention.

With social media becoming a constant feature in people’s daily lives, the need to be heard, seen or known has also contributed to this need for attention.

Whether through Twitter, Facebook or Instagram, social media have become a platform for its users to post just about anything. Some use it to launch their singing and acting careers, while others use it for powerful social campaigns such as #FeesMust Fall, #DataMustFall and many other campaigns that have brought awareness in society.

However, many others use the power of social media to further their own selfish ends. This could be the case with Twitter user Nomhle Mbulawa, who recently posted pictures of herself looking healthy and glammed up and another set of photos showing her shaven eyebrows and all. It has not been proven that Mbulawa suffers from the disorder.

However, her story and the manner she defended herself from those who questioned her might suggest otherwise.

Mbulawa asked people to fund her R90000 medical bill, saying the doctors have given her only a month or two to live.

It was all going well until she was asked for proof before people dug deep in their pockets. She then posted a very questionable sick note that had two different handwritings.

What was more alarming was that the said she was healthy and only suffering from flu. Even after her story was proven to be inconsistent she did not back down from her story, that she was about to die if she did not get help.

“People with this disorder are uncomfortable or feel unappreciated when they are not the centre of attention.

Behaviours may include constant seeking of approval or attention, self-dramatisation, theatricality and striking selfcentredness or sexual seductiveness in inappropriate situations, including social, occupational, and professional relationships, beyond what is appropriate for the social context.

“They may be lively and dramatic and initially charm new acquaintances with their enthusiasm, apparent openness, or flirtatiousness,” the director of Mental Help Net, Mark Dombeck, PhD, said in his article, which appeared onpa-sa. weebly.com.

Many mental health professionals believe that both learned and inherited factors play a role in the development of histrionic personality disorder.

The tendency for histrionic personality disorder to run in families suggests that a genetic susceptibility for the disorder might be inherited.

However, the child of a parent with this disorder might simply be repeating learned behaviour.

Other environmental factors that might be involved include a lack of criticism or punishment as a child as contributors to the disorder.

A range of treatment for histrionic disorder treatments includes cognitive behavioural therapy, which helps people identify thoughts, feelings, and experiences that influence their behaviour.

Other professionals use talk therapy, which is an effective treatment for histrionic personality disorder because people with the condition like to talk.

Speaking candidly and aloud about their feelings and experiences can bring clarity about distorted thoughts and beliefs negatively influencing behaviour.

NONTOKOZO GXUMISA

lifeandstyle@thenewage.co.za