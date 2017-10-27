Drastic action taken to fix Alliance in doldrums

A high-level meeting of alliance partners the ANC, SACP and Cosatu have resolved that President Jacob Zuma should urgently establish a Judicial Commission of Inquiry into allegations of State Capture.

This was a resolution taken during a meeting attended by Zuma alongside other alliance partner leaders which took place at ANC headquarters, Luthuli House in Johannesburg yesterday.

The resolution comes amid a decision by President Zuma’s legal counsel on Wednesday in the North Gauteng High Court that they no longer wanted the State of Capture report referred back to the public protector.

Yesterday’s Alliance Political Council (APC) meeting follows high tension within the alliance after President Zuma made his 9th Cabinet reshuffle which resulted in SACP boss Blade Nzimande being axed as a Cabinet minister, fueling existing tensions between him and Zuma.

According to a statement released by the APC, the “Alliance Partners highlighted the importance of appropriate consultation and reconfirmed the necessity for the Alliance to make meaningful input into strategic decisions,” regarding future appointment and release of cabinet members, executive councils and mayoral committees.

The alliance which has been plagued with a series of challenges including repeated calls by COSATU and the SACP for Zuma to step down says it acknowledged that its relations were strife.

“The Alliance Partners are in agreement that Alliance relations are currently at their lowest levels and committed to a series of measures to address this situation,”

“This commitment is underpinned by a fundamental understanding that the Alliance remains best placed to unite the broadest cross-section of society behind the objectives of building a united, non-racial, non-sexist, democratic and prosperous South Africa,” said the APC.

The APC has committed that the Alliance must return to holding regular meetings in order to foster better understanding among themselves.

During the gruelling meeting, robust discussions took place about the SACP’s place in the country’s governance.

The ANC’s secretary-general, Gwede Mantashe, was allegedly siding with the SACP on many issues but said: “It would be disastrous for the ANC and democracy if the alliance split”.

According to The New Age sources, President Jacob Zuma also reminded the SACP of its founding principles, saying: “I can teach you all a thing or two about communism.”

The SACP and Cosatu are major supporters of aspirant presidential candidate Cyril Ramaphosa and have endorsed him for the ANC’s presidency. The ANC made no reservations about not allowing itself to be dictated to by Cosatu and the SACP.

Leading this charge was President Zuma, who insisted on a withdrawal of the insults by the SACP to the ANC. Zuma told alliance partners that unity is sacrosanct but the very people preaching against factions are the ones driving the factions.

-Siphiwe Mchunu