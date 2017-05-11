Drinkwater faces missing rest of Leicester’s season

Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater is almost certain to miss his side’s last three games of the season because of a thigh injury, manager Craig Shakespeare said on Thursday.

Champions Leicester, who guaranteed their Premier League survival last week with a 3-0 victory over Watford, face Manchester City on Saturday when they could also be without central defender Robert Huth who has a foot injury.

“We need to give him (Drinkwater) time to recover from this. I can’t see him playing this season. It is weeks rather than months,” Shakespeare told reporters.

Leicester are also missing defender Wes Morgan due to injury.

-Reuters