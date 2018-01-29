‘Drug, human trafficking dens’ destroyed

SUSPECTED drug and human trafficking dens were demolished in Mogale City yesterday following an earlier undertaking by Police Minister Fikile Mbalula to deal with criminals running amok in the area.

Mbalula was on the scene yesterday following last week’s meeting with the local community after they embarked on what was dubbed the Krugersdorp Shutdown in protest against the influx of foreign nationals accused of harbouring prostitutes and turning houses in the area into drug dens. They had also accused the police of collaborating with the criminals. Mbalula said SAPS management had heard the community’s cry and had coame back with solutions.

He admitted that there were problems with the local police’s approach in dealing with criminal activity in Mogale City. “We were here last week and the community complained about police leadership in the surrounding areas. “We have implemented a programme of action. We have removed the cluster commander and station commanders at Mogale City and Kagiso under whom there have been implication of police officers being on the pay roll and bribed by people who are selling drugs. We cannot have rotten cops among us. We cannot have cops in the pockets of criminals as reported,” he said.

The minister also introduced MajGen Kekana as the new cluster commander for the area with immediate effect. Mbalula said the prevalence of old dilapidated buildings were a problem, calling for them to be destroyed. “Old dilapidated buildings are a problem and must be destroyed because they are used for criminality. Buildings that are illegally occupied will be closed down,” he said.

Mbalula also warned the community that illegality must not be met by illegality and nobody was going to be allowed to sell drugs. Last week, thousands of protesters from four main townships around Mogale City, among them Kagiso and Munsieville brought the whole of Krugersdorp to a standstill in taking a stand against drugs and prostitution.

The anti-crime protest intensified when protesters burnt several houses in the Krugersdorp CBD. The community did not back down even when police fired rubber bullets, saying that they wanted their cries to be heard by the government.

dikeledir@thenewage.co.za

-DIKELEDI MOLOBELA