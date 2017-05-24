Drugged boy’s kidnap horror

Predators are abducting children as young as eight as they leave school, mainly for human trafficking.

A 13-year-old Vereeniging boy is fighting for his life in hospital after kidnappers injected him with an unknown substance at the weekend before attempting to bundle him into a car.

Vereeniging police spokesperson Capt Fikile Funda said they were aware of the case and wanted tighter security around schools.

The case came to light when the heartbroken mother related the ordeal on the community WhatsApp group.

She said the female abductor found her son sitting next to the school gate waiting for her to pick him up after extra lessons.

“The suspect asked for directions and while my son was walking her halfway she injected him in the neck with a substance before forcibly pouring some liquid in his mouth,” the mother said.

A vendor, who was watching screamed, prompting the abductor to flee. The boy was taken to hospital.

National case officer for Missing Children SA Bianca van Aswegen said there had been a sharp rise in child abductions close to schools.

This month alone, 18 cases were reported countrywide with some children said to have last been seen going to school. Twelve of those were in Gauteng while the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and KZN had two cases each.

Last year a Strand mother warned parents of a syndicate targeting children at schools after her 10-year-old child was nearly snatched outside Rusthof Primary School.

Statistics by Missing Children SA show that between May last year and April, 181 children were reported missing and 145 were found. Gauteng had the most cases at 76 while the Western Cape had 69.

“We are sure more cases reported to the SAPS as well as to our organisation are because of human trafficking,” Van Aswegen said.

Police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubela advised parents to be vigilant in the wake of the rising kidnappings and to be wary of strangers.

This week, the body of a nine-year-old Flamingo Primary School boy found in Lenasia was confirmed as that of Koketso Mahlakwana who went missing last Tuesday.

Nompilo Kunene from Cosmo City said she would now wait for her three kids at the school gate as she feared they may be kidnapped.

“One of our neighbours had their son abducted and killed. As parents we’re really afraid, schools are no longer a safe place for our kids at knock-off times,” she said.

Cherlyn Tshabangu of the Schools Safety Task Team said there was a need to relook at the schools’ safety plan of action. “The trend became worse last year and it seems their target is 0 to 21 years. Some of these kidnappers know the families of these children,” she said.

Childline’s Joan van Niekerk said fake social workers were collecting kids under the pretext of enforcing the law in domestic violence claims.

“In other instances, young adults who have become drug addicts are promised help at a rehab centre.”

She said some boys as young as eight were picked up from school by people claiming to be taking them to initiation schools without their parents’ consent.

“They later demand payment for the safe return of the kids,” Van Niekerk said.

-MTHOKOZISI DUBE and CALLYN MARKS