Drugs crux of crime in Sunnyside

POLICE in Sunnyside have blamed the rate of crime in the area to the high rate of drug dealing. The police have, over the past few months and throughout the festive season, led concerted efforts dedicated towards eradicating drugs from the streets.

“The prevalence of drugs in Sunnyside presents the police with a mammoth task. It further explains why the area has the highest rate of one of the most opportunistic crimes, theft out of motor vehicles or smash-and-grab, whose prevalence is believed to be directly proportional to that of drug abuse,” police spokesperson Daniel Mavimbela said.

He said from the start of the festive season until January, 135 suspects were convicted for possession of drugs and most notably, during December, Jabu Mabuza, 28, was found guilty twice on two separate occasions for drug-related offences. Mabuza had initially got away with a suspended sentence and a R2 000 fine following his conviction for possessing drugs.

However, he was not so lucky the second time around as he was handed a six-month direct imprisonment sentence for a similar offence. Mavimbela said motorists could assist by ensuring valuables were not left on car seats or anywhere inside their vehicles. “The police are to intensify a network of operations, surveillance and intelligence around the area to ensure they continue to put the squeeze on crime.

The local police management applauds the police officers, community patrollers and the community for their positive contribution towards the fight against drugs,” he said. Members of the public are encouraged to report those responsible for criminal activities, including corruption, to the law enforcement agencies.

kutullom@thenewage.co.za

-KUTULLO MADISHA