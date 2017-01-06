Drugs, hooker havens killing property prices

Property prices have plummeted drastically in a number of Gauteng’s suburbs that have become drug and prostitution havens.

Estate agents told The New Age house prices in areas such as Kempton Park, Rosettenville, Windsor East and Sivewright have dropped by between 16% and 40% in the past two years.

“For places like Rosettenville it’s terrible, we battle to sell houses there because no one wants to buy a house where there is a brothel,” property agent Trevor Sturgess said.

Three years ago, an agent could sell 60 houses in a month in the area, but now an average of only six sales are recorded.

A three-bedroomed house that would have easily fetched R850000 is going for R550000.

Isabel Martins, a Rosettenville resident for the past 10 years, said: “I’ve never seen Rosettenville this bad. It’s unfortunate when your try to sell your property, you’re likely to fetch a quarter of what its worth because of the drugs and prostitution.”

A property owner in Kempton Park, Xolani Ndlovu, said properties in the CBD area were “fast losing value” after drug dealers invaded the area.

“There’s still some good areas in Kempton Park and one hopes the drug dealers won’t infiltrate the other parts of Kempton Park that are still clean,” Ndlovu said.

Ekurhuleni spokesperson Themba Gadebe said they were aware of the situation and they had a successful crime prevention operation in the Kempton Park, Germiston, Kingsway and Boksburg CBDs towards the end of last year.

“The mayor got a clearer sense of the lawlessness taking place in these CBDs especially in the evenings – at the helm of which are brothels and drug trafficking. The city is developing a comprehensive plan to rid these areas of all lawlessness,” Gadebe said.

Johannesburg MMC for public safety Michael Sun said they were planning campaigns to reverse the negative impact of drug trafficking and related criminal activities.

“Most of the houses where drugs are prevalent are non-conducive for human habitation,” Sun said.

Estate agent Siyanda Madwantsi said many property buyers were shunning the Sivewright area in Krugersdorp.

