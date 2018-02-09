Drunk driver arrested for killing two JMPD officers denied bail

The Alexandra Regional Court has on Friday denied bail for the alleged drunk driver, Albert Pretorius, who killed two female JMPD officers when he ploughed into a JMPD visible policing operation.

The two female JMPD officers‚ Winnie Mokgolo‚ 35‚ and Sophie Ngoasheng‚ 45‚ were killed when he allegedly lost control of his vehicle and rammed into the roadblock mounted by the JMPD along Witkoppen Road near Montecasino in December.

Magistrate Boshoff told the court that the visual evidence presented to court indicated that the speed limit signage was visible on the road.

“The road was straight and there was sufficient lighting for the accused to clearly see the JMPD officers,” said Boshoff.

The magistrate also took into consideration that prima fascia evidence of the level of Pretorius’ intoxication at the times f the incident.

Pretorius’ attorney during his argument claimed that his client was on medication which may have contributed to the high level of alcohol which was found in his system.

MMC for Public Safety Michel Sun welcomed the court ruling stating that as the City they are glad that the accused will be secured to attend court and face the charges.

The trial proceedings are expected to resume on 29 March.

-TNA Reporter