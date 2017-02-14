Du Plessis expects Proteas to be tested in

FAF du Plessis expects the Proteas’ excellent form to be tested by New Zealand in the T20, ODI and Test series on their current tour. The Proteas are enjoying an impressive run of form after recording 12 successive ODI victories ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy later this year in England.

They will start the tour with a oneoff T20 International on Friday to be followed by five ODIs and a four Test series. Du Plessis feels the No 1 ranked ODI team will face one of their biggest challenges ahead of the Champions Trophy after they whitewashed Australia and Sri Lanka in South Africa.

“We’ve been playing good cricket even away from home, obviously we got good things going on at home where we won 12 ODIs in the row,” Du Plessis said. “It is important when you come to a place like New Zealand, they are a quality one-day team with a really good record at home as well.

“So you need all one’s confidence and momentum on your side. But we have some good memories when we were here last time in the one-day series, we were able to beat New Zealand.” With New Zealand and England the last two series to be played before the Champions Trophy, Du Plessis said NZ were the immediate that they needed to see how they would perform against an equally good side in the tournament.

“New Zealand and England are probably the places you most want to be playing at ahead of the Champions Trophy, from conditions-wise and also from the quality of the opposition.

“New Zealand have got great energy in their team and they are very competitive, especially in the fielding department. So you always feel their presence and it’s that pressure and presence that you want to experience before you go to a big tournament.

“They have also got two great bowlers in Tim Southee and Trent Boult. If you play them well, you will put in a good score. And someone like Kane Williamson is a consistent performer in their team. “If we can put pressure on their big players, we put ourselves in a position to win a game but I know they got a lot of other young guys who have talent.”

nevillek@thenewage.co.za

-Neville Khoza