Duarte at provincial celebrations

IT’S all system go to for the ANC provincial 106th anniversary celebration in Kuruman on Saturday. The newly re-elected deputy secretary-general of the ANC Jessie Duarte is expected to be the keynote speaker at the event. Provincial secretary Deshi Ngxanga said they had dedicated staff for two weeks to mobilise for the event.

Duarte is also expected to touch on unity among the members and the importance of uniting the party as the nations heads to the national elections next year. The ANC in the province has had its own share of problems with influential members being suspended and structures being disbanded. The event also will be the first in the province after the elective conference in Johannesburg.

Provincial chairperson Zamani Saul during the conference was reported as having said the only good thing they could take back to the people of Northern Cape was delivering Cyril Ramaphosa as president. The province was the first to conclude its provincial general council and pronouncing on their preferred candidate.

The ANC chairperson of John Taolo Gaetsewe region and mayor of Ga Segonyana, Neo Masegela, has said they were ready for the event. He also said the event was very important to the area after they held a divided conference.

“As John Taolo Gaetsewe region, we must be firm against corporate capture of the ANC and the state’s institutionalised factionalism, gatekeeping and manipulation of internal democracy. “The use of patronage and state resources to fight factional battles within the organisation are key pillars of state corruption,” Masegela said.

tiisetsom@thenewage.co.za

-TIISETSO MANOKO