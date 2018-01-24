Duduzane Zuma denies state witness claim

BUSINESSMAN Duduzane Zuma yesterday emphatically denied that he was on the verge of turning state witness against the Gupta family if they were prosecuted for a slew of state capture allegations. Speaking to The New Age yesterday, Zuma said that claims by Financial Mail columnist Peter Bruce were “untrue”.

“I am aware of Peter Bruce’s article where he speculates that I am about to turn state witness against the Gupta family. I categorically deny this assumption, which is intended to cast aspersions on my character.

“On the contrary I will avail myself to any judicial probe or any other process to put my version across related to allegations of state capture. I deny the assumptions made by Peter Bruce and the aspersions they seek to create,” Zuma said.

On Monday, the Financial Mail published an online article by Bruce, titled Time is running out for Zuma, Son & Co. “Duduzane is in big trouble. I am reliably told he has already hired a top criminal advocate (I heard it was Barry Roux but I can’t confirm it).

“He will probably try to turn state’s witness in many of the prosecutions likely to follow Zuma’s departure from office. “He has already begun work, I’m told, on a comprehensive section 204 statement (that’s section 204 of the Criminal Procedure Act,” Bruce said.

Another businessman reportedly linked to the Gupta family, Salim Essa, also denied rumours that he’s drafting an affidavit implicating the Gupta family in state capture. “The rumours that I am drafting an affidavit are not true. I welcome the state capture probe where I will have an opportunity to separate rumours from fact,” Essa said.

-TNA Reporter