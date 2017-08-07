Dumi Masilela to be laid to rest on Saturday

Late Rhythm City actor Dumi Masilela will be laid to rest on Saturday in Kempton Park.

Masilela, 29, died in hospital on Thursday morning after he was shot in the upper body following an attempted hijacking on Wednesday evening in Tembisa, Ekurhuleni.

We send our deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Rhythm City Actor Dumi Masilela, who has reportedly passed on. pic.twitter.com/edsg8I9LHu — Arts & Culture (@ArtsCultureSA) August 3, 2017

It is said that Masilela was visiting a friend in the area.

Police spokesperson Kay Makhubele said Masilela was parked on a road in the area with a friend when they were blocked by a black jeep. When they realised that they were about to get hijacked they drove off.

He added that “The occupants from the black jeep opened fire at the vehicle. Masilela was shot in the upper body”.

Sadly for the Masilela family, on Thursday it was confirmed that the aunt had also died after hearing the news.

Friends and family will on Wednesday pay their respects as a memorial service is scheduled to take place in Hope Restoration Ministries, Kempton Park.

-TNA Reporter