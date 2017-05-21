Durban bombing investigation ‘going well’

Hawks have on Sunday confirmed that the investigation of bombing a home in Berea, Durban are at advance stage, but they do not want to give away too much information.

This was after a parcel bomb, disguised in a gift of flowers, exploded at a Durban home on Friday.

A package was delivered to the Khan family’s home in Berea and it exploded after they opened it.

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said were being careful with information regarding the probe.

“We won’t be giving out any information regarding the finalisation of this case, what we can say that the matter is receiving serious attention as investigations are going very very well,” said Mulaudzi.

Durban businessman Saleem Khan, 47, who was allegedly the target of the attack was not at home at the time the parcel was delivered.

Khan said when he arrived home on Friday he found his injured family covered in blood.

His son Zakaria was covered in torn flesh and blood because he was the one who open the parcel.

The parcel was masked as a flower delivery and a “get well card” exploded as the son opened the card.

“I am not going to be talking to the investigators until Wednesday or Thursday because I want to give them space to do their job,” said Mulaudzi.

Among others who sustained injuries was Khan’s elderly mother and daughter-in-law who have serious shrapnel injuries to their legs and face.”

His 22-year-old son was placed in an induced coma after undergoing a brain operation on Friday night.

TNA Reporter