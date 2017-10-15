Durban pianist, composer launches album tour

DURBAN-based pianist and composer Sibusiso Mash Mashiloane released his second album, Rotha – A Tribute to Mama, at the end of August and is now ready to present it during an album launch tour.

After successful performances in KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and Mozambique, he will now treat the Eastern Cape to his special music on October 28 at the University of Fort Hare in East London.

He will then enter the the Steve Biko Centre in King William’s Town the next day to give music lovers a taste of his talent. Additionally, he will facilitate a workshop in jazz piano and jazz improvisation at the University of Fort Hare.

He will travel to the Eastern Cape with his trio, dubbed the Mash Trio. Riley Giandhari will join him on drums and Dalisu Ndlazi on bass guitar.

Rotha is inherently a tribute to Mashiloane’s cherished and influential figures, experiences and memories, but most importantly a tribute to his mother Rotha who died in 2016, while he was in studio recording this album.

Rotha is an acoustic traditional jazz album that radiates South African heritage sounds and universal jazz influences. Mashiloane describes this album as mostly sharing John Coltrane’s harmonic movements with African influences within the melody and most notably references to South African tribal and spiritual sounds.

Mashiloane is one with an abundance of faith in his own talent that his reign of creativity rumbles with potential for a legendary status and the quality that the music forecasts for the near future speaks for itself.

There is a flood of artistic exploration in this current project and in future coming projects.

Mash is a prolific artist whose academic credentials speaks volumes of the kind of discipline and passion he has for music. After getting his masters degree in jazz performance and graduating cum laude from the University of KwaZulu-Natal, he is now on his way to becoming an integral part of the South African and international jazz scene.

He is also a lecturer at the UKZN School of Music and the Durban Music School.

His debut album, Amanz’ Olwandle (released in December 2016), was the first glimpse of a very promising musical journey through jazz, an accrual and reflection of every music experience he has accumulated throughout his upbringing and music career.

Amanz’ Olwandle was awarded with two awards for best jazz album at the Mzantsi Jazz Awards.

