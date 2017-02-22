‘E-tolls are universally rejected, pointless’

Cosatu has again called for e-tolls to be scrapped, calling them universally rejected and pointless. On Monday, Premier David Makhura admitted e-tolls were a mistake and that all efforts to save them had failed.

Cosatu national spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said the admission should send a clear message to both Sanral and the national government it was time to give up and scrap them altogether. Despite strong opposition to e-tolls Transport Minister Dipuo Peters and the national government have maintained that e-tolls would not be removed.

“If the government does not proceed with tolling to fund major freeways, difficult trade-offs will need to be confronted to avoid a deterioration in the national road network,” the national Treasury said last year.

But Pamla argued that coercing and bullying people into paying for e-tolls was a futile exercise that would only serve to alienate the government from the people.

He said last year’s local government election results where the ANC lost three municipalities was testimony to this as “the people sent a very loud and clear message that they do not want these e-tolls”.

Pamla said what South Africa needed was an integrated, reliable, affordable and safe public transport system because the current fragmented system is not working. He said the government needed to fix the Metrorail infrastructural backlogs and challenges which caused train delays, cost workers their jobs and negatively affected the economy.

“We want to see the expansion of the rail infrastructure so that all citizens can gain better access to the services.

“In addition to this, the transport infrastructure in rural areas needs to be expanded and improved. This is integral for improving access and decreasing the prevalence of accidents.

“The most important concern for the federation is the finance model used in the South African transport system. We find it unjustifiable that despite price increases, the government has continued to reduce state funding.

“This has placed more financial burdens on the working class and poor,” Pamla said.

NTOMBI NKOSI

ntombin@thenewage.co.za