Early SASSA payments ahead of Christmas

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has announced an early social grant payments to social grant beneficiaries.

In a astatement released the agency said it wishes to inform all social grant beneficiaries about the payment cycle for December 2017.

“Social grant payments for December will commence on 28 November 2017,”

“Funds will become available for collection at ATMs and all other payment channels from November 28. Payment at SASSA pay points will start on November 28, except for the points in Western Cape, which commence on December 1,” said Sassa National Spokesperson Kgomoco Diseko.

Diseko said the actual payment dates for pay points are printed on the receipts beneficiaries received with their during November payment.

“Funds will be available for collection at ATMs and stores until December 22. The last date of payments at SASSA cash pay points will be the December 15.

TNA Reporter