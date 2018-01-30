EC ANC calls for Zuma’s removal

The ANC in the Eastern Cape has called on the party’s national leadership to heed a call by South Africans to remove President Jacob Zuma.

Provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi said many organisations, South Africans and NGOs have been calling for Zuma’s removal for a long time and it is time now that the leadership listen and fast-track the process.

Ngcukayitobi was speaking after a two-day provincial executive committee (PEC) meeting.

“There have been calls by South Africans for the necessity to change the president and this comes from a variety of structures. The ANC officials must consider these views from these sectors and respond accordingly.”

Meanwhile, ANC Eastern Cape communications manager Gift Ngqondi said he was surprised by the media’s interest only in the provincial ANC’s call for the removal of the president.

Ngqondi said the party discussed numerous challenges facing the movement but the media chose only to concentrate on the recall of the president.

“I am surprised at you guys in the media. Why are you only concentrating and magnifying this call when we issued a statement with a host of issues?”

