EC dealerships scoop top awards

DEALERSHIPS in the province walked away with top awards for three of five categories at the prestigious General Motors South Africa (GMSA) Dealer Honours awards ceremony, the company said.

Top performing dealerships in the GMSA network were honoured for the exceptional service they provided to Chevrolet, Opel and Isuzu customers in 2016, recognising dealers who excelled in sales and customer service.

Iconic Port Elizabeth dealership William Hunt won in the major category, while Queenstown’s Jackson walked away with top honours in the medium category. Sydfred Motors of Matatiele got the accolade for the rural category.

President and managing director of GM sub-Saharan Africa Ian Nicholls said the awards importantly afforded the opportunity to applaud dealers who go the extra mile to ensure customers are well cared for and remain loyal to the GM brands.

Other Dealer of the Year 2016 awards went to CP Nel Motors, Mossel Bay (small category) and Key Durban (Motor Dealer Association category).

“In 2015 we rolled out the Complete Care programme, demonstrating our commitment to this core value and ensuring our customers had peace of mind in their ownership experience.

“We further extended this commitment by ensuring our dealer staff and technicians were attuned to the customer, keeping the customer in mind in everything we do,” Nicholls said.

He said it was important to recognise those dealers that consistently exceed high standards from the friendly faces at reception to outstanding service, finance, parts wholesale, retail and used vehicle sales, as well as a great aftersales experience, as GM’s 131 dealers are the “touchpoint” with customers.

“These award-winners make us proud by continuously raising the bar for the entire GM network to make our customers’ experience an all-round pleasure.”

SIYA MITI