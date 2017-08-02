EC scholar transport policy lacking: Buchenroder

The Eastern Cape Department of Transport is yet to hold a workshop at the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro about the changes of section 75 (6) of the National Road Traffic Act 93 of 1996.

The amendments, which came into effect in May this year particularly focus on Regulation 250 which states that no school child or person is to be transported in the goods compartment of a motor vehicle for reward.

DA MPL Marshall von Buchenroder said the new policy failed to outline the fining system.

“The Eastern Cape’s Scholar Transport Policy is seriously lacking any punch because it does not outline any fine system for transport operators who do not abide by the law.

“Until there is set penalties outlined in the policy, there isn’t a clear direction for traffic officers to enforce the legislation on the roads,” he said.

On Tuesday a horror crash in Port Elizabeth claimed the life of a scholar transport driver and left 18 children injured.

Buchenroder said the accident has highlighted the fact that the provincial Department of Transport has failed to arm legislation to stop pupils from being transported in bakkies.

“Penalties must be gazetted as a matter of urgency so that traffic officials have an enforcement mechanism,” he said.

In June, five learners were killed and sixteen injured in an accident near Mbizana when the bakkie ferrying 21 learners collided with a bus.

Eastern Cape Transport, Safety and Liaison MEC Weziwe Tikana said during her policy speech the scholar transport Unit is conducting vehicle inspections.

“The Scholar Transport Unit is currently conducting a monitoring program, headcount, vehicle inspection and compliance. Also, the Department of Transport will coordinate development of learner cards as the department is intending to do them in-house,” said Tikana.

She said The unit will strengthen the monitoring by employing additional personnel and also they are planning to employ one monitor per school through the EPWP programme.

