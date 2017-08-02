Ecobank weighs on Nedbank

NEDBANK has declared a dividend despite a R1.2bn dent in earnings for the six months ended June as a result of Ecobank’s poor performance. Ecobank and Nedbank established

a strategic banking alliance in 2008.

In 2014, the partnership was bolstered when Nedbank acquired a shareholding of about 20% in ETI. The pan-African group has a larger African footprint than any other bank in the world.

The bank’s west African operations have recently been affected by lower commodity prices and unfavourable currency swings. Nedbank CEO Mike Brown said that the 7% increase to 610c in the dividend comes about despite a drop in profits as it was largely based on the performance of the group’s managed operations.

“Nedbank produced a resilient performance in a macro environment that has proved to be more challenging than expected. Our managed operations produced headline earnings growth of 6,7% to R6.433bn driven by slower revenue growth, reduced impairments and good cost management”.

Nedbank would have increased by 6% in earnings if the R1.2bn loss by Ecobank was not included. Despite the hefty loss, the lender said Ecobank remains a “strategic investment”,

providing it with a pan-African transactional banking network across 39 countries and access to deal flows in Central and West Africa.

thelman@thenewage.co.za

-Thelma Ngoma