Economic change means ‘playing fair’

In what was truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience, I was part of a team that assisted the ANC with polling research prior to the country’s first democratic election in 1994.

I vividly recall arriving horribly late for a research briefing to find that the only vacant chair was one next to Madiba. I was, by far, the most junior in the research team, yet in spite of my tardiness and lowly standing, I was immediately ushered in by a member of the ANC NEC and told to take the seat next to the man who was to become South Africa’s first democratically-elected President.

I will not forget the humbleness of ANC leaders that day. They listened attentively to insights from the research study, which sketched the views of South Africans nationwide.

There was an appreciation, in particular, for the voice of ordinary black South Africans, which the brute of apartheid had tried so hard to downsize and invalidate.

The backbone of the ANC election campaign in 1994 was shaped on the spine of the authentic concerns, words and messages from the people of South Africa themselves, expressed through and in extensive research and dialogue.

The ANC’s decisive electoral victory in 1994 signalled a party in complete accord with its people. The people spoke. The ANC listened.

But paradoxically, over the past 23 years, as the ANC has tackled the Goliath legacy of structural poverty and inequality of apartheid and colonialism, its discourse with ordinary South Africans has strained under the hefty weight of mammoth expectations and socioeconomic challenges. The national dialogue between the ANC government and the people of South Africa could do with a revival.

As the ANC prepares to herald in its radical economic transformation programme, a meaningful and intensive national dialogue with the people of South Africa becomes imperative.

It will require profound humility on the part of the ANC government and a genuine will to listen, not only to voices which provide testament of a better life in a post-apartheid South Africa, but to those who speak of exasperated expectations and unrequited needs.

Real dialogue is needed, not the manufactured, sponsored talk of groupings such as Save South Africa and its liberal bedfellows, or the bleat of voices bespoke to white interests for whom the well-being of the African child is little more than an afterthought of inconvenience. These are hardly genuine voices for transformation.

The war-cry of Zuma Must Go, originally the political beat of the Economic Freedom Fighters, has increasingly become a popular soundtrack among those who have barely spoken out on structural inequality, lack of transformation, apartheid-era corruption or land theft by whites. The ignoble apartheid leader FW de Klerk has recently joined as a choir master of this anti-Zuma chorus.

In a death-rattle for the preservation of economic power for white business, voices have been raised to fever pitch, against President Zuma. Some may see such campaigns as a necessary anti-corruption articulation or as a pressing rally-cry to “restore” the integrity of the ANC.

However, I believe that these calls are, on the whole, a deliberate and finely-scripted orchestration to downgrade the increasingly firm and resonant voice for radical economic transformation. The pitch of most of these anti-Zuma campaigns are hardly transformational, for they are held hostage in an octave of white interests. Neither are these voices committed to the well-being of the ANC for if they were they would not work in tandem with former oppressors.

The amplification and celebration of the anti-Zuma voice in mainstream media, both locally and internationally, is the loud hail of self-interest from white monopoly capital who were able to hold economic liberation captive in the Rainbow Nation and now fear that they are losing their grip.

The anti-Zuma marches, protests, and national dialogue forum, are, in my opinion, a desperate shout out against radical economic transformation driven by those who have found splendour in the preserve of whiteness.

A national dialogue which pivots, almost exclusively and obsessively around anti-Zuma sentiments, while failing to address issues of reparations, economic justice, white capital corruption, structural inequality and land return, is nothing more than a dialogue aimed at safeguarding white privilege and power.

Their shrill cry should not capture the government’s attention for the strategic underpinning of these new formations is distraction and disruption, not dialogue or democracy. Such groupings are geared to unsettle and disorientate through strategic cunning and calculation.

This frenzy of political opportunism must not stifle genuine discourse and dialogue. Last year, in a parliamentary debate, on a motion of no-confidence in the president, South Africa’s current Finance Minister, Malusi Gigaba, who was at the time the Home Affairs Minister, said the following: “There is a bitter struggle in South Africa between the former oppressors and those whom they had oppressed, for the right and powerto determine the political direction of this country as well as the ownership of its economic resources.”

As South Africa journeys towards economic liberation, there is an opportunity for the government to co-author the future of South Africa with its people, in particular black South Africans, whose past and present have been so badly fractured by apartheid and colonial plunder. The most important dialogue on radical economic transformation will and should never happen on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum or in the pristine offices of financial analysts.

A countrywide roadshow of conversations on economic liberation, in the villages, townsand provinces across South Africa, which feeds into the ANC’s upcoming policy conference, may just be the tonic that is required to revitalise and re-energise a true national dialogue and ensure that radical economic transformation is a grounded, home-grown South African reality, not a foreign abstract that anti-transformation forces are trying to capture and silence.

Analysis -KIM HELLER