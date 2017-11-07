Education authorities plead with the taxi association to cancel strike during exams

The Department of Basic Education has called upon the National Taxi Alliance (NTA) to reconsider their strike action planned for Wednesday.

NTA will be march to the Transport Department and Union Buildings on Wednesday morning from the old Putco depot in Marabastad. NTA members will block Madiba Street, Nelson Mandela Drive, Johannes Ramokhoase Street, Nana Sita, Francis Baard and Boom streets.

NTA is accusing minister of Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi of failing to attend a follow-up meeting with the alliance despite undertaking to do so. This comes after the postponement of last week’s protest by taxi drivers to allow the negotiations to continue.

“The Department of Basic Education urges the National Taxi Alliance (NTA) to reconsider their strike action as planned for tomorrow. Not for any reason other than for the sake of learners who will be writing their English Paper 2 National Senior Certificate examinations in Home Language and First Additional language,” said the department.

“Many of our learners rely of the taxi industry to get to school and back and this may have a severe impact on their ability to get to and from examination venues.

“We have strongly condemned other organisations who sought to compromise the examinations by affecting learners’ ability to get to their examinations timeously. We hope the NTA will be more considerate of those learners who have worked hard for the past 12 years to be able to sit for these examinations.

“We are aware that the organisation has given the communities wherein they operate warning to make alternative arrangements, however it is possible that learners may still be severely impacted as a result of such strike action. We understand that the NTA has serious grievances they wish to raise, however we do implore upon them to put the education of our learners first.”

