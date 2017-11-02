Education, health culpable for irregular expenditure

OF THE 1 224 school infrastructure improvement projects the department of education targeted to achieve this financial year, only 70 were attended to, yet 93% of the allocated budget was spent.

Education, along with the department of health has been named by the auditorgeneral, Kimi Makwetu, as the biggest contributors to the R45.6bn irregular expenditure.

The shocking report stated that R12.2bn had been allocated to building new schools and providing sanitation facilities, electricity and water through the accelerated schools infrastructure delivery initiative.

However, only six of the targeted 59 schools were built, only 30 of the 265 targeted schools have been provided with proper sanitation and none of the 620 targeted schools has been provided with electricity. Presenting the 2017 report on the national and provincial audit outcomes yesterday, Makwetu said the programme did not achieve its targets.

“The reasons provided by the department for this include poor performance by contractors and implementing agents, resulting in the termination of contracts, and inferior quality work that had to be redone were the main contributors.

“We noted during site visits that classes were not always used for teaching and learning. For example, at one of the schools visited, the security guard lived in one of the classrooms and made food in the room on a paraffin stove. As a result, the floor had been damaged and the walls and cupboards were soiled with food splatter and other foreign matter,” he said in the report.

Makwetu found that irregular expenditure throughout the departments and state-owned entities that had qualified reports had increased by 55% compared to the previous year. Most of it was attributed to poor supply chain management.

A total of 422 departments and entities were audited for 2016-17, 37 more than the 385 auditees in the 2015-16 financial year. Makwetu said there was a general improvement in the audit results of the national and provincial government, with a 5% drop in the number of departments with qualified audits and a 1% improvement for departments with unqualified audit opinions.

However, he said the R45.6bn amount could have been higher, as it did not include the irregular expenditure of auditees where audits are still ongoing, including Prasa, which had an irregular expenditure of almost R14bn last year.

“Furthermore, 25% of the auditees disclosed that they had incurred irregular expenditure but that the full amount was not known, while 28 auditees were qualified as the amount they had disclosed was incomplete.” Auditees in KwaZulu-Natal, the Free State, Limpopo and the Eastern Cape were the main contributors to the rise in irregular expenditure.

The report revealed that the sectors with the highest amounts of irregular expenditure were health (R11.77bn), transport (R6.37bn) and education (R6.09bn). About 25% of auditees disclosed there had been irregular expenditure but did not clarify the amounts.

Makwetu warned that the trend would worsen if the leadership remained weak across national and provincial departments.

“As long as the political leadership, senior management and officials do not make accountability for transgressions a priority, irregular, unauthorised and fruitless and wasteful expenditure, as well as fraud and misconduct, will continue.

An environment that is weak on consequence management is prone to corruption and fraud, and the country cannot allow money intended to serve the people to be lost,” he said.

REFILWE MAGASHULE