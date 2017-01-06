Education MEC beams with pride

To be the first province in the country to reach a 90% pass mark in the National Senior Certificate has been an unforgettable feat.

It was also one that has made the Free State education MEC, Tate Makgoe, a proud man.

Makgoe told the media yesterday achieving 93% overall was totally unexpected to him.

“We aimed high and set a target of 90% but this 93% is a really great and welcome surprise,” he said at the press conference prior to the congratulatory function held for the 100 top performing pupils in the province.

The well done function was held at the Boet Troskie Hall at the Central University of Technology in Bloemfontein.

Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced the Free State as the top performing province on Wednesday evening in Midrand.

According to Makgoe the province obtained an 88.4% pass rate without progressed pupils and 93% overall.

A total of 29091 full time and 3625 part time pupils sat for exams in the province with 4000 of them progressed.

They sat in 328 centres across the province and 260 centre for part time pupils.

The province had a total of 6813 progressed pupils, a drop from the 8187 in 2015.

Progressed pupils are pupils who were promoted to matric despite not doing well or failing in Grade 11.

Makgoe said he was happy that despite limited resources the class of 2016 managed to lead the country.

“We are among the least resourced provinces in the country but even so our pupils have given great results. This shows that when you work together and pull resources many problems will be overcome,” he said.

Makgoe said he was however disappointed by the fact that none of the top 10 pupils made it into the national top 20. Among the top 10 performing pupils are Johan Champion from Sentraal Secondary School, who took first place for his impeccable performance in all his subjects.

“I am very happy to have achieved my results. I worked very hard with the encouragement of my parents and teachers,” Champion said.

Ngakana Selemane from Reng Secondary School in Motheo district obtained 100% in both physical science and maths.

“I was determined to make it and not be limited by my background. Hard work really pays off because today I am among the top 10 performing pupils not only in the district but the entire province,” Selemane said.

KAMOGELO SEEKOEI