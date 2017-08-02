Education Minister shocked and saddened by MP’s crash

Department of Basic Education (DBE) Minister Angie Motshekga has expressed sadness and shock at the news of the passing of her fellow MP Timothy Khoza, during a car accident where three others were injured in the Western Cape.

The members of the Basic Education Portfolio Committee were travelling together on their way to conduct an oversight visit in the Paarl region near Cape Town.

“It is going to be a very difficult time for all members as they mourn this loss and recover from this tragedy and the thoughts and prayers of everyone at the Department of Basic Education are with those members during this time,” said Motshekga in a statement.

Motshekga sent condolences to Khoza’s family who died in the crash.

According to the statement, Motshekga worked alongside him in Parliament for a number of years and knew him very well.

Motshekga has also wished a speedy recovery to the three injured MP’s, Nomalungelo Gina (ANC), Ian Ollis (DA) and Cynthia Majeke (UDM), who are all currently receiving medical attention at the Paarl Medi-Clinic.

The committee members were travelling with a team from the DBE who formed part of the oversight delegation when they reportedly collided with a mini-bus taxi.

-TNA Reporter