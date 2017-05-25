Education should be a priority: Shabangu

The Minister in the Presidency responsible for Women Susan Shabangu has on Thursday emphasised how education should be a priority and how the girls should aim for achievement.

Shabangu said this during the launch for the 15 year Cell C Take a Girl-Child to Work initiative.

“These girls are a part of our society and it is only fair that they are also exposed, experience as well assisted in career opportunities and choices,” said the Minister.

This annual initiative purpose is to expose girls from Grade 10-12 learners to different career options as they visit different business and various work places.

While addressing young girls Shabangu told the girls on the importance of making the right choices to excel and have a secured future .

“The purpose mainly it is to expose the girls to a wider range of careers to be inspired to be ambitious Dream Believe and eventually Achieve,” said Shabangu.

Shabangu commended Cell-C for their continued efforts to uplift and empower young women, as well as all the companies that are participating in the campaign and encourages others to join.

“Their valuable contribution to the education of our nation makes us proud. It is through mentorship and coaching that we will be able to nurture the culture and work ethic we need to ensure our economy remains competitive”. she said.

Excitement was written on their faces when they saw the current Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters.

Peters encouraged them saying working hard is the best option .

“Hard work beats talent every single time. Believe in yourself and nurture your education.” said Peters.

TNA Reporter