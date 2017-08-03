Edward Zuma charged over ‘hateful statement’ despite apology

The South African Human Rights Commission will be taking President Jacob Zuma’s son Edward Zuma to the Equality Court over his “Hateful Statements” – even though he has apologised.

The commission believed the letter contained hate speech, which contravened freedom of expression.

“The Commission is also concerned with Mr Zuma’s statements in the media in response to the SAHRC’s initial statement, released on Friday, 28th July 2017.

“The SAHRC views Mr Zuma’s comments about the Commission and its constitutional mandate as a contravention of section 4(3) of the South African Human Rights Act, (SAHRC Act) Act 40 of 2013,” the commission said.

Edward had been ordered by KwaZulu-Natal ANC provincial executive committee to apologise regarding the open letter he wrote in which he accused former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and Former Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom of being white monopoly defenders.

The executive had given Zuma until midnight on Thursday to withdraw the comments.

Edward had apologised.

“No … person may interfere with, hinder or obstruct the Commission, any commissioner, a member of staff… in the exercise or performance of its or his or her powers and functions.

“A contravention of this section constitutes an offence in terms of Section 22 of the SAHRC Act,” the commission said.

-TNA Reporter