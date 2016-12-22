EFF attacks ANN7 cameraman

THE South African National Editors Forum has reacted strongly to an attack on an ANN7 news team outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court by EFF supporters, labelling it as “thuggery”. The incident occurred after #FeesMustFall student leader Bonginkosi Khanyile was denied bail, triggering an angry response from EFF supporters. There were clashes with the police.

Khanyile’s supporters then turned on the ANN7 cameraman trying to prevent him from filming the chaos. According to the ANN7 reporter on the scene there were with other broadcasters outside court conducting interviews. The camera they were using was not branded, unlike other stations whose equipment bore their company logos. She said all hell broke loose when one of Khanyile’s supporters demanded journalists’ IDs, then warned that they did not speak to the Gupta-owned news media and insisted that the news team leave.

During the ensuing scuffle, the cameraman was slapped several times. In a recording uploaded on Twitter by eNCA reporter Dasen Thathiah, the police can be seen intervening in the matter as the cameraman is being intimidated, shoved and sworn at by a group of people in EFF regalia. The cameraman, who did not want to be identified, said he was traumatised by the incident. Sanef media freedom committee chairperson Sam Mkokeli said: “We strongly condemn the thuggery displayed by supporters of the EFF. We view this as an attempt to intimidate and muzzle the journalists,” he said.

Mkokeli said such actions had no place in a democracy. “Whatever the EFF supporters’ gripe with the newspaper is, attacking journalists is one of the worst forms of raising substantive issues.” Earlier this year, ANN7 reporter Kalden Ongmu was called a “Gupta agent” by EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu. The EFF also launched an attack on both The New Age and its sister television channel ANN7 journalists and barred them from attending the party’s briefings, warning that their safety could not be guaranteed.

Oakbay Investments, the holding company of the two media outlets, obtained a court interdict to gag EFF leader Julius Malema from making threats and intimidating its employees. The editor-in-chief of ANN7 and The New Age, Moegsien Williams, also slammed the attack, saying the company would be taking the matter further, especially in view of its interdict against the EFF intimidating its journalists. Khanyile will spend Christmas behind bars on multiple charges.

news@thenewage.co.za

-Sibongiseni Maphumulo, Aviwe Maxheke And Batandwa Malingo