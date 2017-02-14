EFF heading to Concourt

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have on Tuesday announced that they will approach the Constitutional Court in order to compel Parliament to institute disciplinary or impeachment proceedings against President Jacob Zuma.

“We are now taking the matter to court to have Baleka Mbete compelled to discipline Zuma,” said Malema.

Malema made the announcement at the EFF party headquarters in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.

According to Malema the EFF have also written to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) reporting police who they allege posed as Parliamentary protection services at the State of the Nation Address (SONA) last week.

The EFF was removed from Parliament during the SONA.

Shortly after President Zuma began his speech EFF chief whip Floyd Shivambu began a strategy of filibustering.

Shivambu, who was later supported by party leader Julius Malema, alleged that 21 SAPS members had joined the Parliamentary Protection Services.

Meanwhile the EFF also announced that they will not take part in the scheduled two day debate which follows the State of The Nation Address.

“We will not be debating Zuma’s SONA today(Tuesday) in Parliament. This is informed by the Constitutional Court judgement,” said Malema.

TNA Reporter