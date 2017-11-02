EFF march in support of Palestine outside Israeli embassy

In marking 100 years since the Balfour declaration, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) marched to the Israeli Embassy in Pretoria on Thursday in solidarity with the Palestinians.

The EFF led the march to the Palestine embassy to demand freedom for the people Palestine.

“We are not with Palestine when it is fashionable. We will always carry their flag. We know that what Israel is doing to Palestine is wrong,” said Malema.

The date marks 100 years since the signing of the Balfour declaration that gave birth to the State of Israel.

While addressing EFF supporters the leader of the party Julius Malema called on the government to shut down the embassy of Israel in the country in solidarity with the people of Palestine.

“We will come here every time Balfour declaration is celebrated. International solidarity should not be fractional, it should not be partisan,” said Malema.

The march by the EFF was also supported by the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation which sent its messages of support in solidarity of the people of Palestine.

“There are over 6000 Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails. There are 300 children incarcerated as well as 65 females, and over 500 prisoners are serving life sentences.

“As with the apartheid South Africa, imprisonment is used by the Israeli regime as a tool to crush Palestinians resistance,” reads the statement.

-TNA Reporter