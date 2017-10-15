EFF supports Maritzburg pupils disciplined for displaying party political posters

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has come out in support of the two Maritzburg College pupils who were charged with misconduct for displaying their support for the EFF and demands that the school withdraw charges against them.

“The school must drop the charges and allow the young people to focus on their exams without any disciplinary hearing hanging over their heads.”

“The school has charged them, threatening them with expulsion for declaring that EFF is their last hope for the return of the land,” said the EFF.

0lwethu Shelembe and Yamkela Mbabama were charged with misconduct by the school for displaying shirts with slogans pronouncing their support of the EFF.

According to reports, their charge sheets described their actions as having displayed “pictures of a political nature that contain speech that is considered to be a threat or act of violence towards learners, educators.”

Their action has also drawn attention with the Department of Education reportedly investigating alleged reports of racism at the school.

Meanwhile, the EFF in a statement referred to this disciplinary action taken by the school as “pure apartheid, Nazi and colonial thinking”.

The party further added that in the democratic state of the country, “there is no bylaw, rule or school code of conduct that must be inconsistent with our supreme law of the land; the constitution. Maritzburg High, by charging our young fighters, is in direct violation of the constitution.” added EFF

The two boys disciplinary hearing is expected on October 21.

-TNA Reporter