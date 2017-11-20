EFF threatens action against Minister Bongo

The EFF has welcomed the National Assembly speaker’s decision to refer State Security Minister Bongani Bongo to Parliament’s ethics committee following allegations of attempts to bribe advocate Ntuthuzelo Vanara who is an evidence leader in the parliamentary inquiry into state capture.

The party has threatened to take action against Bongo and report him to the Public Protector in terms of the Executive Ethics Act.

“We shall do this to yet again test advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s judicial integrity. Bongo has been trying to undermine the state capture inquiry for some time. We know for sure that he is among those who in the ANC Parliament caucus argued for its termination and lost,” the EFF said in a statement.

It’s claimed Bongo attempted to bribe Vanara.

Vanara reportedly made the allegations in a sworn statement submitted to Parliament.

“The party calls on Parliament to act speedily on these allegations against Bongo, to ensure that he does not go on any further to undermine Parliament’s work to hold the executive accountable.”

Meanwhile, the DA has also threatened to lay criminal charges and to lodge a complaint with the Public Protector against Bongo.

-Basil Shiluvane