EFF wants no confidence vote against Zuma debated at Sona

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have threatened to force Parliament to entertain the motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma during the State Of the Nation Address (SONA) on Thursday.

“We are in the process of removing Zuma, looks like this guy has defeated you, leave him to us, bring him here.

“The only way of bringing him here is to bring a motion of no confidence before the state of the nation address. The state of the nation address must still happen but it must be led by a different person, not Zuma,” EFF leader Julius Malema said.

He said that since the speaker of parliament Baleka Mbete ‘refused’ for the motion to be debated before the address as they had requested, it will be debated on Thursday.

“There is no state of the nation address on Thursday, its a motion of no confidence, we shall present it and we shall debate it in parliament, then after the state of the nation address can happen.”

Malema said that the party is also seeking legal advice to interdict President Zuma from addressing the state of the nation.

“We are considering taking legal action to interdict Zuma from presenting SONA. We are waiting for his party to write that they don’t want him to address. He is a party deployee. We will use that to interdict him.”

— EFF (@EFFSouthAfrica) February 5, 2018

Malema: why spend R4mil on a speech no one will listen to? We want to save taxpayers’ money. No normal person will listen to Zuma speak. People will watch Generations. #EFFPresser — EFF (@EFFSouthAfrica) February 5, 2018

-TNA Reporter