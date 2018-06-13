EFF welcomes Morocco’s fifth World Cup bid snub

The Economic Freedom Fighters has welcomed world soccer body, FIFA’s decision to award the hosting of the 2026 World Cup to Canada, Mexico and USA instead of Morroco.

“Sports must never be neutral to colonization and violation of human rights. It must never be used to legitimize brutal regimes that deny people the basic human right to self-determination,” EFF said in a statement.

The parties reaction comes after FIFA’s congress voted overwhelmingly on Wednesday to back the tri-nation joint bid for the tournament and leave Morocco to miss out for the fifth time.

According to the EFF when local football governing body Safa reportedly wanted to support Morocco’s bid, the party wrote a letter to its leadership requesting it to withdraw its endorsement.

The North American bid collected 134 votes to the 65 for Morocco. One congress member voted for “neither bid”.

Although it will be the first tournament to be hosted by three nations, the vast majority of games will be held in the United States.

Of the 80 games, 10 matches will be held in Canada, 10 in Mexico and 60 in the U.S. with the final played at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, home to the NFL’s New York Giants and New York Jets.

Western Sahara, or SADR, is presently occupied by Morocco which has refused to recognise its independence, while the international community is divided over recognition.

The EFF on Wednesday called on the on the international community to mount a complete isolation of Morroco until it ends its occupation.

Last week President Cyril Ramaphosa hosted the President of the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR), Brahim Ghali, in Pretoria.

-AfroVoice Reporter with Reuters