EFF’s hypocrisy on members to toe the line but not ANC’s

ON February 20, 2017, the EFF hauled six of its Mogale City councillors before a disciplinary committee for apparently defying the party’s instruction and voting with the ANC to pass the budget at Mogale.

The six councillors – Eric Baloyi, Nomonde Nkatu and Nhlanhla Shilubane, Smanga Mkhumbeni, Lebogang Modisane and Eddie Motsisi – were charged after they voted with ANC for the municipality’s budget which needed a majority vote to pass.

Naturally, the councillors defended themselves by saying they supported the budget on July 11 because it met all the pro-poor requirements that the EFF had requested.

“As EFF councillors, we supported the budget, it’s not that we supported the ANC. Our demands were incorporated into the budget. Why can’t we support a budget that is uplifting the lives of our people? That’s what we stand for as the EFF,” they said.

Of course EFF councillors know that they do not deserve to be in this position given the well-articulated position of their national leadership during the ConCourt trial on freedom of deployees to decide on a vote.

Quoting a court judgment, in paragraph 41, which dealt with conduct of party representatives at local legislative sphere, EFF advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi said: “Each member is entitled to his or her own reasons for voting for or against any resolutions and is entitled to do so on political grounds.

“Each member may take into account what his/her party wants but remains autonomous to decide what to do on a matter that is presented before the local legislative assembly. The sSame principle applies in relation to the National Assembly.”

The idea that the requirement for members of councils to reason and think independently and make rational decisions, without being entangled by what the party wants, is expected only from the ANC councillors and not members of the EFF, is troubling.

To expect EFF councillors to suspend their thinking and personal conscience, irrespective of their concerns about the budget, have been accommodated and stick to an irrational party line, given the EFF’s arguments in the ConCourt, speaks of schizophrenic organisation.

It is however very critical to go back to the whole submission of EFF lawyer Ngcukaitobi, during the secret ballot ConCourt trial to understand just how deep this hypocrisy goes.

At this stage it would be wise for Ngcukaitobi to use his own conscience to distance himself from the EFF before he is in too deep in their lies and hubris.

Ngcukaitobi, speaking for the EFF, told the court that “sometimes there is a dictatorship of the party on its members to behave in a particular way but members are bound by the Constitution to follow certain rules”.

He had already offered that this applied to all levels of government where public servants are deployed by their parties.

It cannot be that the EFF argues in court that ANC MPs must be protected by the court from dictatorship of their party and be allowed to be guided by the Constitution but the EFF would keep their members within the dictates of their party and not be allowed to be loyal to the Constitution above all else.

Asked by justice Cameron under which sections of the Constitution Mbete was obliged to hold the ballot in secret, Ngcukaitobi said there was an “uncontested threat of party discipline” against MPs who failed to toe the line and that at least one MP had bemoaned the “injudicious leadership” that she was bound by party rules to act against.

This is a shocking turn of events from the EFF which will most likely perplex their lawyer Ngcukaitobi, who argued so passionately for the independence of public servants over their injudicious leadership that sought to ask them to suspend their own judgment and vote as they are told.

“The idea that an member of the National Assembly may not defect from their party ultimately makes them subservient to the whims and idiosyncrasies of the party.”

The fact that a party elects a member into Parliament does not take away that members’ discretion on any topic, Ngcukaitobi said.

Ngcukaitobi made an impassioned plea for deployed members of the houses of government not to be treated as cows who have no brain of their own and who must at all times look over their shoulders for a possible threat from a paranoid party at head office.

Naturally this has brought a backlash on EFF for double standards and hypocrisy.

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga describes this EFF’s disciplinary action on its own councillors as “hypocritical” because the EFF is among the opposition parties trying to persuade ANC MPs to defy their party and vote according to their conscience in the upcoming motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma in the National Assembly.

Malema has sought to differentiate these two scenarios, in that the councillors were called into the national office first where they committed to vote as instructed but when they arrived at the council, they voted differently. He sees this as dishonest.

Firstly, it’s not clear how Malema could even tell the public his councillors were called into the national office to be told how to vote, given that EFF was ready to go to the highest court in the land to argue for the right of deployed public servants to vote freely, using their reason and discretion, even as they take into consideration what their party may suggest.

Secondly, Malema’s assumption is that other parties have not done this, to call their members and ask them to vote in a particular way. Malema knows this is not true – all parties meet their officials and ask them to vote in a particular way.

However, following EFF’s argument in court, even this meeting and whatever commitments are made, deployed members are still free and independent to vote as they will, especially if the material conditions on the chambers change, vis-a-vis their interests are accommodated by other parties.

There is therefore no meeting and no commitment that takes away a member’s freedom and independence and ultimately commitment to the electorate and to the Constitution.

And this is according to Malema’s words through their lawyer Ngcukaitobi. The duty and obligation of the elected MPs is primarily to the electorate and to the Constitution. Their duty is to be agents to serve the public as a whole, Ngcukaitobi said.

We are not concerned here with the outcome. What we are concerned with are the conditionalities that must be present for the effective exercise of personal conscience and the main conditional that is not only constitutional but obligatory is that members must be free to decide for themselves, whether they are members of the ANC actually makes no difference. The fact of the matter is that they must be free to decide, Ngcukaitobi said.

What is left is for Mogale City’s councillors of EFF’s “injudicious” national leadership is to go to court.

Xolani Sotashe

Xolani Sotashe is an ANC councillor and the ANC leader in the city of Cape Town