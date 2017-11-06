Elderly couple murdered in their Humewood home

An elderly couple has been found murdered with an axe wound on their heads in their Humewood home on Monday morning.

Police in Port Elizabeth said they are investigating a murder case of a couple who are believed to be in their 70’s.

They were found murdered in their home by their daughter who arrived at the scene and contacted police.

It is said that the police had to break down the door and they found the couple murdered, the Herald reported.

“Police found the bodies of an elderly couple tied up with cable ties on the floor and they also sustained head wounds. An axe was lying next to them on the ground,” said Police spokesman Warrant Officer Alwin Labans.

Labans said the house was ransacked and the safe was opened, it is not known what was taken, police also found that the gardener (residing on the premises) is also missing and his TV and lights were still on.

-TNA Reporter