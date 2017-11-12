Elderly woman allegedly raped by nephew

A 64-year-old woman has allegedly been attacked and raped by her nephew in the Makgophong village in Limpopo.

The incident took place in the early hours of Saturday morning when the 19-year-old suspect apparently rocked up at the woman’s home wearing only his underwear.

“It is alleged a 64-year-old woman was attacked and raped by her nephew after she heard a knock at the door and after opening she was surprised to find him wearing only his underwear. He grabbed and throttled her until she fell unconscious and he subsequently raped her,” police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said.

Ngoepe said family members have been advised to put elderly care first and to avoid leaving elderly people with boys or men, to avoid these type of incidents.

The suspect will appear in the local magistrate’s court tomorrow on a charge of rape.

-TNA Reporter