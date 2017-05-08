Eldos erupts over housing allocation

The situation remains tense in Eldorado Park south of Johannesburg following protest action.
JHB – #ProtestAction #EldoradoPark inside Eldos pic.twitter.com/YVz8Gz60Z4
— TrafficSA (@TrafficSA) May 8, 2017
JHB – #EldoradoPark #ProtestAction RT @10GEE_Khumi @TrafficSA
it’s building up pic.twitter.com/zlmLMiaA3G
— TrafficSA (@TrafficSA) May 8, 2017
JHB – #EldoradoPark #ProtestAction RT @afrikatau N1 North no go area around Freedompark truck burning @TrafficSA pic.twitter.com/Yr0PY49vuq
— TrafficSA (@TrafficSA) May 8, 2017
Residents took to the streets Monday morning blocking the N12 and the Golden Highway.
It is reported that residents are demanding to be allocated houses.
The Johannesburg Metro police has warned motorists to avoid the Golden Highway because it’s not safe at the moment.
The police’s Lungelo Dlamini says: “I’m not aware of any injuries but police had to use rubber bullets to disperse the crowd that are blocking the road, and they also reported a car burning on the N12 but police are there trying to calm the situation.”
-TNA Reporter