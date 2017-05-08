Eldos erupts over housing allocation

The situation remains tense in Eldorado Park south of Johannesburg following protest action.

Residents took to the streets Monday morning blocking the N12 and ​the ​Golden ​H​ighway.

It is reported that residents are demanding to be allocated houses.

The Johannesburg Metro police has warned motorists to avoid the Golden Highway ​because it’s not safe at the moment.

The police’s Lungelo Dlamini says: “I’m not aware of any injuries but police had to use rubber bullets to disperse the crowd that are blocking the road, and they also reported a car burning on the N12 but police are there trying to calm the situation.”

