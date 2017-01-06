Electricity consumption up

South Africa’s electricity consumption increased by a minimal 0.3% year on year in November, reflecting the weak gross domestic product (GDP) growth, figures released by Stats SA yesterday show.

However, seasonally adjusted electricity distribution increased by a slightly better 0.8% in the three months ended November compared with the previous three months. The numbers were published as judge Hans Fabricius dismissed with costs an urgent application brought by AfriForum on Monday to try to stop Eskom from implementing load shedding in municipalities that owe the power utility millions of rands.

Eskom announced on December 22 it would cut power to the defaulting municipalities to encourage them to cough up the R700m debt. Fabricius said it was necessary to appreciate the context in which Eskom operates in the national economy, seen against the background of its constitutional rights and obligations. He said the duty of municipalities to honour their obligations to Eskom were as important.

The amount owed has risen to R10.2bn, which grew over the past eight months from R6bn. In the past five years, the overdue debt has increased tenfold with the March 2017 forecast being in excess of R12bn. Matshela Koko, Eskom’s interim CE, said although the law allowed Eskom to completely cut off electricity to defaulting municipalities, “as responsible leadership, we opted for a less invasive approach of scheduled interruptions for certain hours of the day”.

AfriForum said it remained of the opinion that Eskom, as a state-managed entity, had other legal measures at its disposal to recover its fees. The pressure group said threats of power cuts to entire municipalities was draconian and unconstitutional. Marcus Pawson, head of local government and environmental affairs for AfriForum, said electricity was classified as an essential service and customers such as consumers, old-age homes, hospitals, schools and emergency services who paid were being disadvantaged due to the culture of non-payment and the mismanagement of municipalities by incompetent officials.

“We have sympathy with Eskom and its frustrations with municipal officials, but at the same time Eskom cannot solely hold municipalities responsible for its financial situation.”

-Samuel Mungadze|samuelm@thenewage.co.za