Emfuleni mayor resigns over grooming allegations

THE resignation by Emfuleni mayor and the ANC’s Sedibeng regional chairperson, Simon Mofokeng, who is accused of sexually grooming a 14-year-old girl has been welcomed. On Monday, the ANC Gauteng provincial executive committee (PEC) issued a statement in which it accepted Mofokeng’s resignation after being placed on special leave. He landed in hot water after posting pictures of the girl on an ANC WhatsApp group site.

“At a special meeting held on Monday, the ANC Gauteng (PEC) accepted the decision of comrade Mofokeng to resign as councillor and mayor,” the organisation said. The MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) and human settlements, Paul Mashatile, said Mofokeng’s resignation was consistent with the principle of accountability and allowing the government to focus on service delivery.

“This will allow Mofokeng to focus on matters confronting him in dealing with the serious allegations facing him,” Mashatile said. Regarding the vacant mayoral post, Mashatile said: “Cogta will undertake the task of filling the gap created by the resignation. Any uncertainty in leadership may have an adverse effect on service delivery.

“Guided by relevant legislation we will be able to appoint a permanent mayor for Emfuleni municipality.” Meanwhile, the DA’s Kingsol Chabalala said: “This is a victory for the residents of Emfuleni. Mofokeng’s resignation can be seen as an admission of guilt,” Chabalala said.

He said the DA would put forward its own candidate for the mayoral post. SAPS spokesperson Col Lungelo Dlamini said he could not comment on any criminal charges against Mofokeng as he still needed to consult the investigators.

-Refilwe Magashule