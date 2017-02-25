Eminem to close out Reading and Leeds festivals

Rapper Eminem has been revealed as the third and final headline act for this year’s major UK music festival.

Eminem joins Kasabian and Muse as the biggest names on this year’s two-location festival bill. He will be playing on Saturday, August 26 in Reading and again on Sunday, August 27 in Leeds.

The event organizers have also added 70 more acts to this year’s bill, including Blossoms, Charli XCX, Haim, Flatbush Zombies and Everything Everything.

They will be joining the likes of Bastille, Fatboy Slim, Major Lazer, Korn and At The Drive In, whose appearances have already been confirmed.

-Relaxnews