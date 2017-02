Emma Stone won the Oscar for best actress on Sunday for the whimsical musical “La La Land,” the most honored film of the night.

The 28-year-old won her first Oscar in a field that included former winners Meryl Streep and Natalie Portman, as well as Ruth Negga for interracial historical drama “Loving” and French actress Isabelle Huppert for rape-revenge thriller “Elle.”

-AFP