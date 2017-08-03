Emotional Dumisani Mbebe calls Masilela a ‘good young man’

Actor Dumisani Mbebe, has paid tribute to his friend and colleague Dumi Masilela calling him a “good young man,”

This comes after it was announced that the Rhythm City actor died in an attempted hijacking on Wednesday evening in Tembisa, Ekurhuleni.

Speaking to ANN7 an emotional Mbebe said that they had worked alongside each other and their bond over the years had developed beyond a working relationship into a genuine brotherhood.

“We worked together in the television industry and we also worked together during MC’ing gigs,”

” He was such a good guy young man and it is about time someone put a stop to this,” said Mbebe.

Masilela,29, who played the role of Sifiso Ngema on the popular e.tv soapie Rhythm City had recently got married to actress Simphiwe Ngema.

Police confirmed that occupants from a black jeep opened fire on Masilela and his friend and Masilela was shot in the upper body.

