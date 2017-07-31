Employment equity still lacking

Chief director of provincial operations in the Free State labour department Nomfundo Douw-Jack says given national statistics on employment equity, there hasn’t been much transformation in the workplace.

This was during a workshop on employment equity in Bloemfontein.

She said this showed that a clear question that employers should answer, is what they have done to champion this agenda.

She said these workshops would be rolled out in the province to address this problem, giving employers an opportunity to reflect on their individual and collective contribution to an unfortunate state of affairs.

This is aimed to ensure improvement and compliance to the Employment Equity Act.

“Information sessions will also be organised with labour consultants to educate them on labour legislation. This will be done in conjunction with the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration to ensure inclusivity in our approach,” Douw-Jack said.

She urged people who were illiterate on the technicalities of compilation, implementation, monitoring and evaluation of the EE plan to request assistance free of charge from the department.

The aim of the workshop is to highlight the importance of compliance.

Focus areas include publicising the Amended Code of Good Practice on the preparation and Implementation of the EE plan, encourage employers to submit EE reports online and present CCMA case law on unfair discrimination among other things.

Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant in her Budget speech this year said many people may had forgotten that barely 22 years ago the South African statute book was full of labour laws that were backward and completely out of sync with universal human rights.

“The bad news is that we are deeply concerned about the slow pace of transformation in the workplace.

“The picture in the Employment Equity Report released a few weeks ago, leaves much to be desired.

“We are taking steps to address this problem including seeking the promulgation of much more punitive measures against those who continue to undermine the employment equity imperatives,” she said

She said there was also good news from the period of democratic freedom after the successful conclusion of an agreement on the modalities of introducing a national minimum wage in South Africa.

“Our task as the department is to fast track the process the necessary legislative instruments to give effect to this agreement,” she said

She also stated that the Freedom Charter still remained core to the ruling party’s policies as it was evident in all labour market policies and legal instruments the party had pursued.

“To illustrate the point, let’s take the Freedom Charter under the theme of There shall be Work and Security: Chapter I, Sub-section 4 and Chapter III, sub-sections 11 to 63 of the Labour Relations Act, cover in every detail, how this Freedom Charter’s demands are given expression in our labour laws,” she said.

Additionally she highlighted the Basic Conditions of Employment Act, No 75 of 1997, which gives effect to the above mentioned rights along with Section 23 of the Constitution in establishing and making provision for the regulation of basic conditions of employment.

